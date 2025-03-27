Man Utd goalkeeper Onana reveals Arsenal and Chelsea were close to snapping him up

Tribal Football
Cody Froggatt / Zuma Press / Profimedia
Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has revealed that both Arsenal and Chelsea contacted him before his move from Ajax.

The Cameroon star burst onto the scene whilst at Ajax and attracted the attention of several top sides interested in signing him. He himself has admitted that suitors were lining up to sign him in the seven years before he was snapped up by United and if things had turned out differently, he could be at one of London’s top clubs. 

He briefly spoke to Le Media Carre about interest from several sides before United put in an offer he could not refuse. 

 "I had Monaco, I had Nice, I had Atletico de Madrid, I had Chelsea, Arsenal." 

After his move to the Red Devils, he was quickly named the No 1 at Old Trafford after replacing David de Gea and became a fan favourite. Now, his future is up in the air after a number of blunders and awkward moments have left many scratching their heads wondering if he is cut out for the Premier League. 

Onana has been linked with a summer move to the Saudi Pro League but reports suggest that he wants to stay at United and fight for his place which is currently threatened by Altay Bayındır. The 28-year-old spoke about the pressure United puts on players and how it can get to you no matter your ability. 

"The exposure. When it goes well you are on a cloud, when it goes badly you are lower than that. That is why it’s important to find the right balance, it’s not to forget what made you get there, there is a lot of pressure at this club." 

