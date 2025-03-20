Tribal Football
Ajax eager to bring back Man Utd veteran Eriksen

Paul Vegas
Ajax are preparing a move for Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen has announced this week he is now planning to leave Old Trafford this summer as his contract runs down.

The veteran has ruled out a return home to Denmark and instead expects to continue playing in one of the major European leagues.

Former club Ajax are interested, with De Telegraaf stating a free transfer is on the table.

Eriksen made 162 appearances for Ajax before moving to Tottenham in 2013.

He said while with Denmark's squad earlier this week: "My contract expires this summer, and I'm prepared to find something new. I'm fine with that. Where it will be, I haven't decided yet."

