Bayern Munich rival Man Utd for Fenerbahce defender Akcicek

Manchester United face competition for young Fenerbahce defender Yusuf Akcicek.

Turkish journalist Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu recently reported that United are in the market for Akcicek.

And BILD is now reporting in addition to the English giants, Bayern Munich are also showing strong interest in Akcicek.

The 19 year-old has a deal with Fener to 2028.

Akcicek has two goals and one assist in 15 matches for Fener this season.

He has managed to make one senior international appearance for Turkey.