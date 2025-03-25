Tribal Football
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo presented with Guinness World Record plaque
Southampton accept Ramsdale departure
Dorgu changes name on Man Utd teamsheet due to family heritage and religion
Liverpool attacker Diaz makes clear to Barcelona his transfer plans

Bayern Munich rival Man Utd for Fenerbahce defender Akcicek

Carlos Volcano
Bayern Munich rival Man Utd for Fenerbahce defender Akcicek
Bayern Munich rival Man Utd for Fenerbahce defender Akcicek Action Plus
Manchester United face competition for young Fenerbahce defender Yusuf Akcicek.

Turkish journalist Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu recently reported that United are in the market for Akcicek.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And BILD is now reporting in addition to the English giants, Bayern Munich are also showing strong interest in Akcicek.

The 19 year-old has a deal with Fener to 2028.

Akcicek has two goals and one assist in 15 matches for Fener this season.

He has managed to make one senior international appearance for Turkey.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAkcicek YusufFenerbahceBayern MunichManchester UnitedBundesligaSuper LigFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Mourinho benches Akcicek after Tottenham send scouts to watch him in hilarious move
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Villa turn to Vlahovic; Atletico chasing Mateta; Barcelona threaten Man Utd Quenda plans
Man Utd, Newcastle alerted as Bayern Munich discuss Palhinha sale