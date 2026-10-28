Iraola admits "affection" for Alonso ahead of test against "very strong" Chelsea side

Xabi Alonso returns to Anfield for the third time as a manager this week for a EFL Cup clash against Liverpool.

Comeback victories away at Brentford and to Villarreal in the Premier League and Champions League were followed up by a 2-0 success at home to Brighton on Sunday as the Reds get back on track.

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Having suffered 4-0 and 1-0 defeats there as Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid head coach, Alonso faces a huge test against his former side on Wednesday night.

Alonso will be without Joao Pedro (injured) and Cole Palmer (suspended) ahead of the game, where Liverpool are the favourites to knock out the West London side.

The Reds have been flawless since their collapse against City, recording four consecutive victories across all competitions and ahead of the game Iraola said he is hungry for more as he welcomes Alonso back.

"It does not matter what competition we are playing in, what team we select or what the general situation is, we always want to win, and that feeling only grows when you know what it means to earn a victory. It is also made bigger by the knowledge that in every game that we play, our opponents will have exactly the same ambition, and this will definitely be the case tonight when we play a very strong Chelsea team in the Carabao Cup."

On Alonso he said: "Xabi is someone who I know well and someone our supporters have a lot of affection for, so I would like to offer him the warmest of welcomes in the knowledge that once the game begins no one involved will be looking to do anyone any favours. None of us would have it any other way."

Danny Welbeck could start against Liverpool as a replacement for Pedro, having scored five goals in 28 appearances against them during his career.

Rotation will be key for both sides, who have big tests against Manchester United and Arsenal this weekend to prepare for.