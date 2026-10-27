Joao Pedro to miss second Brazil camp after Xabi Alonso injury update

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Chelsea striker Joao Pedro.
Chelsea striker Joao Pedro.Profimedia

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso has confirmed a fresh injury setback for star striker Joao Pedro.

The Brazil international missed the weekend 2-0 home Premier League loss to rivals Tottenham as a precaution due to an issue.

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However, the Spanish coach has now confirmed he will not face Liverpool in the EFL Cup tomorrow, and the former Brighton & Hove Albion attacker could be out of club action until the end of November.

"He has an injury of his thigh and is going to be out for a few weeks. Let's see how many.

"He's not ready for the next games.

"Yeah, for sure we can cope. This is why you build a squad. Some players are important, but this happens."

Joao Pedro's return timeline also indicates he will miss out on Brazil duty once again, after pulling out of the September/October camp with a previous injury.

Brazil take on Japan and Singapore in two friendly games in Kallang on November 14 and 17.

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