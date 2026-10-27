Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alexander-Arnold makes final decision on Liverpool return amid limited Real Madrid games

Kylian Mbappe will attend Ballon d'Or ceremony as he hopes to beat Kane and Yamal

Manchester United dealt major Eddie Howe compensation blow

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's preferred 'choice' to replace Michael Carrick at Man United revealed

Most read on Flashscore News

Ballon d'Or LIVE: Kane and Putellas wins top prizes in London

Harry Kane wins 2026 Ballon d'Or ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal

Mbappe apologises after being dropped by Chinese brands for viral social media video

Jannik Sinner to make return at postponed Six Kings Slam in December

Chelsea boss Alonso hopeful Palmer can avoid any more red card errors

Alonso wants Palmer to avoid another red card
Alonso wants Palmer to avoid another red cardREUTERS/Phil Noble

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has backed a "mature" Cole Palmer to learn from the mistakes that led to the England forward's red card against Tottenham.

Palmer was sent off for two bookable offences during Chelsea's 2-0 loss to their London rivals on Saturday as Spurs won a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge for just the second time in 36 years.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He was initially booked for barging into Mateus Fernandes before, with the Blues 1-0 down, Palmer was sent off 10 minutes from full time following an ugly stamp on Conor Gallagher.

"We spoke, and for sure he (Palmer) knows the mistakes he made and things that you can avoid," Alonso told reporters on Tuesday on the eve of Chelsea's League Cup fourth-round tie away to top-flight rivals Liverpool.

"I hope that this is not going to be repeated and he's aware of that, he's mature and he knows what he's doing."

Palmer started the season in blistering form but has not scored for five games and will miss the trip to Anfield due to suspension.

Alonso, though, said the 24-year-old remains in high spirits.

The Spaniard added: "He's in a good space, he connects very well socially with his teammates.

"They like him, they want Cole smiling, they want Cole having fun, enjoying his game, because when we see that, we have a better day."

Alonso, meanwhile, said forward Joao Pedro will be sidelined for "a few weeks" due to a thigh injury.

The striker, who has scored five goals in the Premier League this season, did not feature against Spurs.

Alonso said the Brazilian felt something in training and had "a lot of fluid" in his thigh.

"He has an injury on his thigh," Alonso explained. "He's going to be a few weeks out. Let's see how many. We don't want to predict on that, but not ready for the next few games.

"He's a key player. We will miss him. But we have to be ready to deal with the injury and be competitive and win games with the players we have available, starting tomorrow.

"This is the situation. We're ready to fight for it and show a good level."

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Premier LeagueEFL CupCole PalmerChelseaXabi Alonso

Related Articles

How many games will Chelsea star Cole Palmer miss after his reckless red card?

Neto scores twice as Martinez injury mars Chelsea's win at Everton

Alonso praises Henderson after Chelsea star's stunning double