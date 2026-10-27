Iraola admits 'it's difficult' for injured duo to face Chelsea

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has offered a fresh update on several injured players ahead of their EFL Cup clash with Chelsea on October 28.

The Reds welcome former midfield star Xabi Alonso back to Anfield for the first time since taking charge a Stamford Bridge over the summer.

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Both managers will rotate for the game, as Liverpool continue to fight across four fronts this season, and Chelsea in three competitions.

Iraola had positive pre-game news on Florian Wirtz, after the Germany international was forced with a knock in the 2-0 Premier League weekend win over Brighton & Hove Albion, but the outlook was not so good for Dominik Szoboszlai and Victor Munoz.

"We still have to wait as we'll train later.

"With Florian, I'm quite optimistic that he will be available. Dom and Victor, I'm not so sure.

"I don’t want to say no, but I think it’s going to be more difficult than with Florian."