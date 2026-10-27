Wayne Rooney tears into Man United stars as Carrick's status is confirmed

Manchester United have made a move to establish some stability ahead of their October 31 trip to Chelsea.

The Red Devils are back in Premier League action at Stamford Bridge after failing to win any of their last eight games across all competitions.

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Carrick's job is still far from safe in the long-term with Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann viewed as the favoured choices to replace him at Old Trafford.

Despite the ongoing focus on Carrick, former United captain Wayne Rooney is in no doubt over the players needing to shoulder some of the blame, as the saga continues in Manchester.

"I don't think the players have a leg to stand on. I looked at the fans after the Bournemouth game and you can see their faces as the players walked around the pitch.

"In games, they're not getting to the ball quickly enough, and it's so frustrating.

"I'd love to go into that dressing room and sit them down and ask what the f*** are you doing? What type of performances do you think these are?

"The players look like they have no emotions, like they don't care. There might be some who do care, but they're getting dragged down."