Arsenal's Carabao Cup clash with Fleetwood was delayed by an unauthorized drone.

Premier League champions Arsenal met League Two Fleetwood Town at Highbury Stadium in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday (October 27).

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Just moments after the referee blew the first whistle, proceedings were brought to a sudden halt as a mysterious drone began hovering directly above the pitch.

Referee Michael Salisbury was forced to take immediate action consulting with stadium safety officials, and both sets of coaches.

It has since been reported by The Sun that local authorities stepped in, found the person operating the drone, allowing the game to continue.