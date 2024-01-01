Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal face double Bosman midfield dilemma
Man Utd send new signing Kone to gym
Ex-Everton attacker admits he'd join Slot's Liverpool
Chido Obi-Martin a transfer coup: But can Dane buck the trend of Man Utd academy recruits?

Howe says EFL Cup tie against Wimbledon is a "big moment" for Newcastle midfielder

Howe says EFL Cup tie against Wimbledon is a "big moment" for "outstanding" midfielder
Howe says EFL Cup tie against Wimbledon is a "big moment" for "outstanding" midfielderTribal Football
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has spoken on midfielder Miguel Almirón and how the club's EFL Cup clash with AFC Wimbledon is a huge chance for him to show his qualities.

Almiron has only featured for just over 60 minutes for the Magpies since the start of the season and has found it difficult to break into the team despite being a key player for the club in recent years. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Howe spoke on the Paraguayan talent who could make an impact in Tuesday night’s clash against the League Two side. 

“Miggy will be like every other player in the squad that wants to play and wants to influence and wants to make a difference with his qualities. 

“Miggy is really highly valued by all of us. I think it's been it's been difficult to get him the minutes that he would crave early season, but this is a big moment for him to show his qualities. 

“He's an outstanding player, an outstanding athlete, someone that's made a huge contribution to our success in recent years and someone we would love to see play well.”  

Mentions
EFL CupAlmiron MiguelHowe EddieNewcastle UtdAFC WimbledonPremier LeagueLeague One
Related Articles
Howe speaks on Isak injury, Newcastle bouncing back after Fulham defeat and clash against Man City
Howe names two Newcastle players who will star against Man City after fantastic form
CARABAO CUP 4TH RND DRAW: Man City go to Spurs; Preston host Arsenal