Howe says EFL Cup tie against Wimbledon is a "big moment" for Newcastle midfielder

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has spoken on midfielder Miguel Almirón and how the club's EFL Cup clash with AFC Wimbledon is a huge chance for him to show his qualities.

Almiron has only featured for just over 60 minutes for the Magpies since the start of the season and has found it difficult to break into the team despite being a key player for the club in recent years.

Howe spoke on the Paraguayan talent who could make an impact in Tuesday night’s clash against the League Two side.

“Miggy will be like every other player in the squad that wants to play and wants to influence and wants to make a difference with his qualities.

“Miggy is really highly valued by all of us. I think it's been it's been difficult to get him the minutes that he would crave early season, but this is a big moment for him to show his qualities.

“He's an outstanding player, an outstanding athlete, someone that's made a huge contribution to our success in recent years and someone we would love to see play well.”