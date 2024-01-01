Howe names two Newcastle players who will star against Man City after fantastic form

Howe names two players who will star against Man City after fantastic form

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has dropped a double hint about his selection plans.

Howe admitted that he made a few mistakes in his selections against Fulham in the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now that they are preparing to take on Manchester City, he knows that he must get it right.

Howe said: "We changed things tactically at half-time and we did quite a lot of work which we felt we needed to. Credit to the guys that came on, I thought Lewis (Hall) and Jacob (Ramsey) both did really well for us.

"They are two really important players. They gave us more energy and more life in our display.

"We were much better. For the first half an hour of the second half the game was hanging by a thread, we thought we could go on and win it."