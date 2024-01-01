Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has spoken in his recent press conference about a range of topics ahead of his side's Premier League fight against champions Manchester City.

The Magpies welcome the visit of Pep Guardiola's side this weekend in what will be the toughest test yet for Howe’s side who will suffer even more without their star man Alexander Isak.

“We don’t have anyone coming back that has been out. Matt (Targett) has had a flare-up of eczema so he's been nursing that over the last couple of weeks.

"We are hoping to get him back training today but he won’t be involved in the game (against Man City). In terms of fresh injuries, Alex (Isak) is still nursing his toe injury and will be a doubt for tomorrow. He hasn’t trained yet so we will have to make a decision on him.”

Their Carabao Cup clash against AFC Wimbledon was postponed due to flooding which Howe says gave his side time to rest but train as well.

“It gave us the opportunity to train which was probably a good thing for us, two really good days we got to then work with the team to try and solve some of the issues from the Fulham game.

"I look at that as a positive. I am pleased with the work we have done and we are looking for a better performance."

Howe spoke on the disappointing loss to Fulham last week and how he wants to bounce back against the Premier League champions this weekend.

“It was one of those games where we analysed it a lot and we took away a lot from it to try and implement into our game. We didn’t like ourselves (and there was) some honest conversations this week so hopefully we'll respond.

"We always need to deliver. There's always that pressure but I do think we have a responsibility to show our true selves, to turn up and give our best.

"Last week was not a great reflection on our style or way of playing. We need to learn from it and come back stronger. We need to step up this weekend.”

City manager Pep Guardiola is targeting a fifth consecutive English top-flight title and Howe admits getting 3 points or even a result against them will be a difficult task.

“The next fixture for us is hugely important for us after that game, everyone will be highly motivated, we need to make sure we make it as difficult as we can for our opponents, and to do that, we will need to be at our very best.

“We have to carry a threat; we have to be an attacking force in the game. We must be that attacking force, not forgetting what we are good at. Our challenge is to be competitive and try and impose ourselves on the game.”

“We have had some really good games against them at home, some nearly moments for us, we felt we did a lot right but did not get the result last season. I think it shows that against that type of opposition, the quality that Manchester City possess, you have to be on it for every minute.”