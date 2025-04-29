Wayne Rooney slams Arsenal fans after PSG defeat

Wayne Rooney admitted he was 'disappointed' by the Arsenal fans after their 1-0 Champions League semi-final defeat to PSG on Tuesday.

Ousmane Dembele’s fourth minute goal proved more than enough to secure a crucial away win for the French side.

The two sides will meet again next week with Mikel Arteta’s side facing the mammoth task of beating the French champions on their home turf on Wednesday (March 7).

Arsenal secured a memorable 5-1 aggregate win over Real Madrid in the previous round thanks in large part to the atmosphere in their 3-0 home win.

Rooney, 39, who was on pundit duty with Amazon Prime for the game, criticised the fans for failing to recreate said atmosphere for this game.

Wayne Rooney unimpressed with 'subdued' Arsenal fans in PSG defeat

He said: “For Arsenal, I was a bit disappointed with how they played, (I was) disappointed with the fans as well, I think the fans against Real Madrid were excellent.

“I thought tonight they were a bit subdued… almost like an anti-climax because Arsenal beat Real Madrid, that they are going to walk into the final (and) win the competition.

“The fans had to be there for them tonight. The players had to show up for them, of course, but on both sides, it wasn’t good enough tonight for Arsenal."