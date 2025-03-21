Newcastle announce trophy parade details including "spectacular show" with special guests

Newcastle ended their 7-year domestic trophy drought last weekend and have now announced the details of what will be an eventful trophy day parade.

The club has released details about a huge free event on the Town Moor after discussions with Newcastle City Council which looked to have gone positively over the last week as fans await what will be an incredible party atmosphere.

“Top players don’t celebrate in March. All the top players immediately focus on what’s coming up next. Top players don’t celebrate mid-season, if you do that, it’s when you’re on the open top bus in May or June. You have to focus on what's next.

“All they have to focus on is the league. They're not in the FA Cup, they're out of the Champions League. They wouldn’t have prioritized the domestic cups over the league. Now it’s doubly important for them to focus on the league. It’s doubly important because now this is all they have to play for.

"The team will then proudly lift the Carabao Cup on stage - presenting the club's first domestic trophy for 70 years to the city. The celebrations will close with a spectacular show from club partner Sela and further event details will be published ahead of the show."

Newcastle’s victory over Arne Slot’s Liverpool means that they will be playing European football next season as they secured a spot in the Conference League. Fans will be celebrating the trophy lift as well as the guaranteed spot in Europe next season which was a huge goal for the club.