Liverpool striker Nunez says the international break is a chance to "forget" his poor form

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has admitted that he is not performing well this season and this international break is the perfect time to forget his form.

The 25-year-old has only scored seven goals this season with 23 of his 40 appearances coming from the bench under manager Arne Slot who is reportedly eyeing a summer sale of the Uruguayan whose time may to impress may have run out. A difficult season personally has been mirrored in recent days by struggles for the whole team which saw Liverpool knocked out of the Champions League and suffer a major loss in the EFL Cup final.

Despite what has been a depressing week, Nunez says the international break could not have come soon enough and he admitted that he will use the time off to rediscover his form which has gone downhill in recent months.

"I'm happy thinking about the national team, enjoying every minute with it,” he said, as quoted by El Pais. “These are moments that one goes through in football.

"As I said recently, I'm not someone who throws in the towel because they don't play, but rather I'm going to keep working so I can play. I know I'm not performing as well as I should. It's difficult because when you're doing well, like when I came on against PSG, your confidence changes, with the idea of being able to break it in the next match.

“But then you get a slump, and I'm always there to help my teammates come back to the national team. The ball doesn't want to go in. Let him run a lot, play well, and then not be able to score a goal.

"I'm strong in my head since my family always supports me, and that's the important thing to keep working and bring joy to everyone, like beating Argentina to get the three points.

"(I want) to forget a little about what's happening there (at Liverpool), and besides, there's nothing more beautiful for a player than wearing your country's jersey."

Liverpool next play Everton at Anfield when the Premier League resumes in April which could be the perfect time for Nunez to bounce back and show Slot that he can be their main attacking threat heading into the new season despite strong links to Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak.