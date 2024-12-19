Roma coach Ranieri demands better after Coppa win against Sampdoria

Roma coach Claudio Ranieri is demanding more from his players after their Coppa Italia victory over Sampdoria.

Roma won 4-1 on Wednesday night, with Artem Dovbyk (2), Tommaso Baldanzi and Eldor Shomurodov on the scoresheet.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ranieri later said, “We’re not going through a good patch, otherwise they wouldn’t have called me.

“We had to respond after the second half against Como, and the boys showed determination and a desire to go out and win. The guys have quality, but if you only have quality, you don’t do great things in football.

"There must be quality, but also a sense of belonging and a competitive edge.

“We didn’t play or run as a team against Como, and we made a terrible impression.”