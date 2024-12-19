Roma coach Ranieri demands better after Coppa win against Sampdoria

Tribal Football
Roma coach Claudio Ranieri is demanding more from his players after their Coppa Italia victory over Sampdoria.

Roma won 4-1 on Wednesday night, with Artem Dovbyk (2), Tommaso Baldanzi and Eldor Shomurodov on the scoresheet.

Ranieri later said, “We’re not going through a good patch, otherwise they wouldn’t have called me.

“We had to respond after the second half against Como, and the boys showed determination and a desire to go out and win. The guys have quality, but if you only have quality, you don’t do great things in football.

"There must be quality, but also a sense of belonging and a competitive edge.

“We didn’t play or run as a team against Como, and we made a terrible impression.” 

