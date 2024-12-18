Tribal Football
AC Milan, Roma scouting Gladbach fullback Netz

AC Milan, Roma scouting Gladbach fullback Netz
Serie A scout Marco Palma says Borussia Monchengladbach left-back Luca Netz is attracting Italian interest.

AS Roma and AC Milan are following the €8m-rated 21 year-old.

Palma told TMW: "A full back with great pace, speed, resistance, top-level technique and very good at marking and preventive coverage.

"Great availability, he can also play as a central defender and if necessary higher up the wing. A modern footballer, he is considered one of the best in his role at European level.

"Having arrived at Borussia at a very young age for €2 million, he is constantly growing and still has room for improvement."

