Ex-Torino coach Juric discussed at Southampton

Paul Vegas
Former Torino coach Ivan Juric is being discussed at Southampton.

Juric is available after being sacked by AS Roma this season following a short stint in charge. Before then, he had successfully led Toro before leaving at the end of last term.

TMW says he is now under consideration at Southampton after their dismissal of Russell Martin this week.

Along with Torino, Juric has also been in charge in Italy of  Genoa, Crotone, Mantova and Hellas Verona.

For the moment, Simon Rusk is acting as caretaker manager at Southampton.

 

