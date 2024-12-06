Pundit Mauro impressed by Noslin after Lazio hat-trick in Coppa win

Pundit Massimo Mauro sung the praises of Tijjani Noslin after Lazio's Coppa Italia win against Napoli.

Lazio won 3-1 on Thursday night with Tijjani Noslin hitting a hat-trick. Giovanni Simeone struck for Napoli.

Advertisement Advertisement

Former Juventus midfielder Mauro later said on Mediaset: "When the team plays well it's easy to score goals, but he has also shown great qualities.

"He's an opportunist and good in the air, capable of scoring with intelligence and class."

Meanwhile, Andrea Ranocchia instead focused on Antonio Conte's team selection for Napoli: "It's always a risk, when you field many players who have played little and have little minutes, the risk is that they are not ready and this is what happened tonight.

"When you field players who have no rhythm, the risk is that of not being able to impact the match."