Lazio coach Baroni delighted with hat-trick hero Noslin after Coppa win against Napoli

Lazio coach Marco Baroni was left delighted with his players after their 3-1 Coppa Italia win against Napoli.

Lazio won 3-1 on Thursday night with Tijjani Noslin hitting a hat-trick. Giovanni Simeone struck for Napoli.

Afterwards, Baroni expressed his satisfaction with the triumph.

What value do you give to this victory in terms of revenge after the defeat in Parma?

"It will be a different game in Naples, but we wanted this one. It was important for us to get through, we wanted it and we prepared the game for this. The team played with personality, quality and pace. In my opinion, the team played better in Parma than in the game against Bologna, then we didn't put it in but that's football. We must never drop from this level of performance."

How much does this evening take to unlock Noslin?

"I don't like to talk about individuals, but I want to make an exception. I want to start with Hysaj, he played a great game and he shouldn't be thanked because he owes us something, but because he always keeps the level of training high even if he doesn't play. We want to go as far as possible in all competitions and I have to let everyone play, congratulations to him. I'm happy for Tchaouna who played a great game and I'm happy for Noslin, I know him very well.

"The three-match suspension in Europe took games away from him, he needs to play but he has quality, speed and pace. I'm also happy for the other kid, Pedro, he brings us enthusiasm and we have to move on from this type of football. These games will make us grow in terms of personality."

How much will Sunday's game be different from today's?

"Napoli are doing very well, I know Antonio's work very well and Napoli are a tough team. It will be difficult, but we cannot play a different game than today. Every team has its own DNA, we have to go through the game and then we will have to work and defend, but we will play the game because we only know how to do this."

Tonight, will you take a little credit for Noslin's hat-trick?

"If we want to play, we have to take some risks. Today too, we could have handled some balls differently. I ask this of the team and sometimes we take risks, but for me, against Bologna, the exit I made led to Pobega's expulsion. We're continuing on this path. I've moved Noslin to the right or left, but I'll continue to do so because he's a modern player. We give him a role, but he's a quality player and he has to open his mind for his path. I'm happy with the goals but also with the performance. Dele is also growing, he's catapulted into a difficult and complicated style of football. In our football, players who took 1-2 years to get going have struggled."

Is there anything that is surprising you at the moment?

"The thing that surprised me the most is seeing the team after Parma with a strong pain for that defeat and this helped us to perform today. I know my job well, I have many games as a player and as a coach. Difficult moments will come, but I hope they are results and not performances, maybe we only messed up the performance in Udine."