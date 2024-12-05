Parma coach Pecchia says they go to Inter Milan with confidence

Parma coach Fabio Pecchia says they'll go to Inter Milan this weekend with confidence.

Parma will face the champions on the back of Sunday's impressive win against Lazio. Pecchia insists they're capable of getting result from San Siro.

How is the team coming, have you already put the joy of the victory against Lazio behind you?

"I've been saying this since the beginning of the year, it will be important to leave what happens behind us and always think about the next match, in the dark moments as well as in the good ones. We're facing a giant, a top team in Italy and Europe, we want to face them with our weapons."

Is there more confidence after Sunday's victory?

"Thinking that every game is a new brick, that's the spirit. Beyond the satisfaction of Sunday, there was an extraordinary atmosphere and it was a great victory, but we have to take something away from every game. For us, every game is something new, we have to arrive with an increasingly rich baggage."

With Charpentier's injury, are you back on the market?

"We are in an extraordinary situation, we have serious injuries to three important players, probably out for the whole season and this affects the squad. Here there is a shared vision with the club to make the team competitive, sustainable and young. There will be the January market, then the one after, there will be opportunities but always with the idea of ​​creating a competitive and young team."

The precedents with Inzaghi are not smiling, but are the statistics made to be overturned?

"There is little to say about the value of his work. We must compliment him, there is a desire for a technical comparison. We crossed paths to collect an award, I reminded him of the match in the Coppa Italia, he is in debt with me."

What do you take from that match?

"It's long gone now, it's part of the past. It was a lesson, the players have changed, we'll face the match with even more young players in a beautiful environment. I tell my players to play it from the first minute."

Could the key be to attack the spaces left by Inter's wing-backs who break away to set up?

"They will force us to also do some work in retreat, then the pitch will clearly open up. We cannot reduce everything to a phase of non-possession, we must think about moving forward and trying to play at speed, attacking the spaces. We must use our technique especially in the offensive phase."

Can we say that against Lazio you showed your growth in managing moments?

"Every game must be lived with these emotions, it is useful to them as against Atalanta. It was very formative and indicative on a technical level and also on an emotional level. In some moments you have to put something more and with Lazio we found it, when the level was raised also on an emotional level, they did not hold back. Tomorrow the level is even higher, an even higher step."

Parma are unbeaten in their last eleven at San Siro, what can this statistic tell you?

"Statistics don't win games, they have no value and no courage. You have to face the game with courage, hot blood in your eyes but with the mindset of having to play a football game."

Delprato, how much has he grown and how important is his leadership?

"The satisfaction must be for him and a lesson for the whole group. Enrico, from the moment he enters Collecchio, has his head and ears open to learn and improve. He is a sponge, he learns everything in continuous evolution. The third goal for a defender, I assure you, is not easy, he made it seem so. It is the demonstration of a boy's professionalism. The goal he scored is that of a first striker, perhaps the alternative to Charpentier is that of a first striker (laughs, ed.)."

What do you expect on a tactical level?

"What we have seen against teams of this level. They play a different championship compared to us. The physical strength and the overwhelming power also on a technical level is evident, we must take this into account but think about doing the things we work on with personality, strength and vigor. When there is the possibility we must have the energy to play football, trying to score goals. Games are played to score goals and win."

What kind of week did Haj have?

"This is also part of a player's growth path, knowing how to live these situations. There was satisfaction even beyond the match, these moments are useful for their technical and human development."