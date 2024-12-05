Napoli turn to Brighton defender Van Hecke

Tribal Football
Napoli are eyeing Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke.

The Dutchman has broken into Ronald Koeman's Oranje team this season and has shone under new Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler.

TMW says Brighton will be tempted to sell next month for around €20m. Van Hecke's deal with Brighton runs to 2027.

Napoli are ready to raise extra funds by selling Juan Jesus and Rafa Marin, with both players struggling for minutes this season.

Marin has been linked with Villarreal, while Juan Jesus is a target for MLS clubs.

 

