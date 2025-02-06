Panucci: Roma disappointing for AC Milan Coppa defeat

Christian Panucci admits he was disappointed by Roma in last night's Coppa Italia quarterfinal defeat to AC Milan.

Former Italy defender Panucci played for both clubs during his career.

He told Sportmediaset: "Roma conceded some naive goals, when they had the ball they didn't develop a quality game against a well-positioned Milan, who deserved it.

"Roma disappointed me a bit. Milan has an important squad, now it's up to the coach to turn it into a team because they have a lot of quality and a strong team.

"Now the balance in midfield will be important."