Tribal Football
Most Read
Villa signing Rashford loses three sponsorship deals
Villa offered Watkins to Arsenal for £60M but...
Man Utd interested in a £25M move for Flamengo right-back Franca
Lecce president Sticchi Damiani on Dorgu's sale: Man Utd said 'now or never'

Panucci: Roma disappointing for AC Milan Coppa defeat

Carlos Volcano
Panucci: Roma disappointing for AC Milan Coppa defeat
Panucci: Roma disappointing for AC Milan Coppa defeatAction Plus
Christian Panucci admits he was disappointed by Roma in last night's Coppa Italia quarterfinal defeat to AC Milan.

Former Italy defender Panucci played for both clubs during his career.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Sportmediaset:  "Roma conceded some naive goals, when they had the ball they didn't develop a quality game against a well-positioned Milan, who deserved it.

"Roma disappointed me a bit. Milan has an important squad, now it's up to the coach to turn it into a team because they have a lot of quality and a strong team.

"Now the balance in midfield will be important."

Mentions
Coppa ItaliaSerie APanucci ChristianAS RomaAC Milan
Related Articles
AC Milan midfielder Fofana: Coppa win among best of season
Conceicao delighted as AC Milan defeat Roma in Coppa
Tomori pledges AC Milan commitment after Coppa win against Roma