AC Milan midfielder Fofana: Coppa win among best of season

AC Milan midfielder Youssouf Fofana says their Coppa Italia win against AS Roma was perhaps their best of the season.

Milan are into the semifinals after last night's 3-1 victory.

Fofana said afterwards: "In general yes (it's our best win of the season) because we controlled the match, but not in reality because the final against Inter was the most beautiful. As for the quality of football we can say that it was one of the most beautiful victories, one of the, if not the best I think."

Asked if Milan is changing under coach Sergio Conceicao, he continued: "Yes, because when he arrived, we immediately went to Riyadh and we didn't have time to work. After a month, step by step, we are getting closer: he is happy and this is good for us. We have to reach the level he wants from us as soon as possible."

On his new teammates, Fofana added: "We are surprised because so many players have arrived in 24 hours but I am not surprised by their quality: we are at Milan and Milan deserves players of this quality. I am happy for them that they played well."