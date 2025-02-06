Tribal Football
Conceicao delighted as AC Milan defeat Roma in Coppa

Conceicao delighted as AC Milan defeat Roma in Coppa
AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao was left delighted after their Coppa Italia quarterfinal win against AS Roma.

Milan won 3-1 via a brace from Tammy Abraham and a goal on debut from Joao Felix.

“I talk about foundations in football and in life, which also means having passion for what you do, being better tomorrow than you were today,” Conceicao told Sport Mediaset.

“We are trying to pass on to the team what we want, but we had just one training session to prepare for this game and I do not have the luxury of working on the details of the game in training, because we play every three days.

“Nonetheless, the players accept what we want, they are intelligent and I am happy today, especially as the second goal came from recovering the ball quickly in midfield. That was something we worked on, so I am pleased.

“Joao and Santiago also only had one training session, but understood immediately, confirming their intelligence.”

Fellow new signing Santiago Gimenez laid on the pass for Felix's goal and Conceicao added: “No, I was worried it was offside! It’s a fine goal, it secured the victory and got us into the semi-final, now there are three games left to win the competition. Now is when we must work for the next match against Empoli, a team I really like to watch even though their recent results have not been great, but Serie A is very difficult.

“We must continue with the evolution I want to see both individually and then that influences the team collectively too.”

