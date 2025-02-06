Tomori pledges AC Milan commitment after Coppa win against Roma

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori made clear his commitment to the club after their Coppa Italia win against Roma.

Tomori impressed in Wednesday night's win as Milan reached the semifinals with a 3-1 win.

Advertisement Advertisement

The defender rejected a weekend move to Tottenham and said afterwards: “We are all ready to help the team, we knew it was an important match for our season, as we wanted to reach the semi-final. After the derby, where we played a good game and obviously did not win, it was still a good performance. Now we are happy with this result.

“I have been here for four years, I am happy here. The last season hasn’t been what I wanted, but I feel at home here and want to give my all for this team.

“We had a strong squad before too, we’re happy for Joao (Felix), Santi (Gimenez) and also Riccardo (Sottil) who made their debut tonight. They can help us, I’m sure we can get where we want to at the end of the season, both in the Coppa Italia and the Champions League.”