Napoli coach Conte rejects selection criticism after Coppa defeat at Lazio

Napoli coach Antonio Conte defended his team selection after their Coppa Italia defeat at Lazio.

Lazio won 3-1 on Thursday night with Tijjani Noslin hitting a hat-trick. Giovanni Simeone struck for Napoli.

Afterwards, Conte was pushed about his selection.

In light of the result, would you make the same choice of formation again?

"We didn't play to lose, eh. If we had gone out anyway, I wouldn't have had this opportunity for those who played less. We made a very thoughtful choice, against Palermo we made the same choice and three-quarters of the players had remained in that match. We have a long season ahead of us, we can't cross ourselves and hope that no one gets hurt. When I talk about construction and path, I mean this, we were good and lucky to only have a muscle injury with Mazzocchi.

"It was a thoughtful choice, the boys deserved this opportunity and it's a shame because we all wanted to move forward in this competition. I saw the statistics, the match was very balanced, in terms of shots and possession they weren't superior. Maybe we could have done something better on the three goals. There was great application from everyone, congratulations to Lazio who are moving forward."

Were you disappointed by the responses you received from the players?

"Disappointed, no, I would have been disappointed if there had been no commitment or application. I can't be disappointed by what I saw, the lads were eager and we all wanted to get through. It was right to play this type of game, we have a whole season ahead of us. It was right to see everyone's progress, especially those who actively participate during the week and this positive start to the championship is also thanks to them. We made some serious assessments today."

Could you have made changes earlier and tried to recover the game?

"What do I evaluate, on 45 minutes? We made changes in the 70th minute, the result was important but it was also important to make certain evaluations. I saw it this way, I had seen it this way with Palermo, in our path for us it was important to make certain evaluations that you can't do in 45-50 minutes. It would have just been a failure."

In the defensive department, is the difference in level greater between those who play and those who are on the bench?

"These are games where we wanted to make some assessments, after this game you will make your assessments, I will make mine and the club will make its assessments. This was the perfect game to make certain assessments, then the assessments are subjective and mine are the most important."

Did you expect a greater offensive impact from Raspadori?

"I don't think it's right to go into the details of the individuals, the boys all worked hard and gave their all. I would have been disappointed if there hadn't been a great effort, everyone tried to give their contribution, then like every match there are those who did better and those who did slightly less."

Your assessment of those who made their first start like Folorunsho and Zerbin?

"I don't think it's the case to go into individuals, there's always a team performance to evaluate. I'm very satisfied with everyone's effort, for the other things it's right that everyone makes their own assessments. I won't go into details, it wouldn't be fair. Today we have something more in hand compared to before where we had zero and this is important."