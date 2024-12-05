Lazio coach Baroni: Napoli rise under Conte no surprise

Lazio coach Marco Baroni says their clash with Napoli is a good barometer for how they're progressing this season.

Lazio meet the Serie A leaders on Thursday night in the Coppa Italia, with Baroni admitting the success of Napoli under Antonio Conte is no surprise.

Facing Napoli:

"It doesn't surprise me at all, Napoli are deservedly first in the standings. I know Conte beyond the results, I was close to him for two years and I saw him work. I know he's a great coach and it will be tough for everyone else. I'm not surprised, there's a lot of work in Napoli's standings."

What kind of match should we expect tomorrow?

"We know we are facing a top-level opponent, they are a solid and difficult team to face for everyone. It is an important test for us, we want to measure ourselves with this level of difficulty and it will be a real and heated match."

How much room for growth is there for your Lazio?

"I know that the path is very long, you find me like this both when things are going well and when we need to be even more focused and balanced. From this point of view I am absolutely focused with the team on our path that must pass through the game. The team can do this, I am pleased with this start but we have done nothing. There are many games and many difficulties to face all together."