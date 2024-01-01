McTominay scores as Conte happy with Napoli Coppa win

Napoli coach Antonio Conte was pleased with their Coppa Italia rout of Palermo.

The Azzurri won 5-0 via goals from Cyril Ngonge (2), Juan Jesus, David Neres and Scott McTominay. Palermo saw Aljosa Vasic sent off on 58 minutes.

Conte later said: "Two and a half months have passed since the retreat. Work must pay off, we are working hard from every point of view. I have good lads at my disposal, as I have always told you, who want to rebuild something important in Naples. This makes my job easier.

"We must not forget that we did the first part with a squad reduced to the bare minimum, with only two midfielders, the new ones just a few days ago. It was a handicap and it must not happen again, having the players at your disposal changes the substance, even tactically you can make assessments that now I can do during the work, in official matches.

"Today it was my choice, even a risky one, to see all the players involved in the project to get answers. The best thing is the response received, the interpreters have changed but the score has been played in the same way. This must give us awareness, it is the starting point."