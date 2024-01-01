Sabatini: McTominay a great Napoli purchase

Tribal Football
Former Lazio sports chief Walter Sabatini admits he's a fan of new Napoli signing Scott McTominay.

Sabatini is impressed by the former Manchester United midfielder.

He told Il Mattino: "I really like (David) Neres: a player who enters the game immediately and determines a lot.

"From a point of view of consistency instead I say McTominay: a player who is a guarantee of results. A great purchase with great personality and physical strength.

"Napoli has made an important transfer campaign. All they need is (Romelu) Lukaku at the top and then they can aim high."

