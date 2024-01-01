McTominay delighted with first weeks at Napoli

Scott McTominay has explained leaving Manchester United for Napoli.

The Scotland midfielder and settled quickly in Naples.

“When I found out that Napoli were interested, it lit the fire inside me right away to come here and push as much as I can,” he told the official Napoli YouTube channel.

“The fans are insane, I would say some of the best fans I have ever seen or experienced. Incredible, I can’t speak highly enough of the fans and the people here.

“The welcome I’ve had from my teammates and the coach, whenever a coach like that wants to bring you in to incorporate you into the squad, it fills you with confidence. The conversations we’ve had are obviously between me and the coach, but all very positive and really demanding, which is really good for a player of my age.

“I’m 27 now, so I’m not a young kid, but I’m also not old. I want to be pushed as hard as I can. I just want to play as good as I can, to show I care about this team and want to do well.”