Monza coach Nesta delighted with Coppa win against Brescia

Monza coach Alessandro Nesta was delighted with their Coppa Italia win against Brescia.

Giorgos Kyriakopoulos, Matteo Pessina and Gianluca Caprari (penalty) scored the goals for Monza.

Nesta later said: "When you win, the enthusiasm increases, I am very satisfied with the first half, which was really good, less so than the second. But that's okay. The success over Brescia breaks the curse that was there because Monza hadn't won for a long time, but now two tough games are coming and we'll need to fight.

"The Serie A standings? I don't look at it also because I know very well that I have to win some games, we need nastiness, which we've had at times and not at others. But it's a fundamental component, especially for those like us who have to save ourselves and need to be very tough. I always talk to my players because we know that we need to find an identity, with Bologna something was missing but we are working to find a more defined identity.

"Caprari did well, he has quality, he works well between the lines and I'm happy for him. The attitude of the players who have played less have done well and are giving a hand, they are fundamental when they play but also during training."