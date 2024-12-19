Inter Milan progressed to the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia after claiming a 2-0 victory over Udinese at a rainy San Siro on Thursday.

A heavily rotated Inter side dominated proceedings and opened the scoring on the half-hour mark when Udinese gave the ball away in midfield and Mehdi Taremi's through-ball found Marko Arnautovic who finished low into the net.

Advertisement Advertisement

The hosts doubled their lead just before halftime when Kristjan Asllani scored directly from a corner kick, after a lengthy delay due to a medical emergency in the stands.

In the second half, Inter sought to inflict more damage, and Taremi hit the woodwork with their best chance.

Nine-time Coppa winners Inter will host Lazio in the next round in February.