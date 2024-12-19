The Calcio Comment: How Inter Milan swatted away pretenders Lazio - and why Inzaghi angered home fans

Widely anticipated to be a competitive Scudetto challenge, with Lazio dreaming of propelling themselves to the top by defeating the Nerazzurri, the clash between Marco Baroni's and Simone Inzaghi's teams turned out to be anything but.

What unfolded was not even a contest. The final score resembled a tennis match, and the game was utterly one-sided, with Inzaghi's Inter Milan dominating every aspect and delivering a result of humiliating proportions for Lazio, especially given that the Biancocelesti were playing at home.

Before this devastating 0-6 defeat, Baroni and his team appeared poised for a strong finish in the top half of the standings. However, losing a direct clash by such a margin sent a clear and unmistakable message: the time is not yet ripe for Lazio to challenge at this level.

The match began with some promise for Lazio, who created two decent scoring opportunities early on. But once Inter flexed their muscles, the game quickly slipped out of Lazio's grasp. Hakan Calhanoglou opened the scoring with a perfectly executed penalty in the 41st minute, displaying unflappable precision and composure, almost robotic in nature. Moments later, just before halftime, Inter struck again. Fede Dimarco unleashed a superb left-footed volley from Denzel Dumfries’ pinpoint cross, doubling the Nerazzurri's lead and effectively sealing the match before the interval.

The second half brought no relief for Lazio. Instead, it became a showcase of Inter's dominance. Nicolo Barella added a third in the 51st minute with a stunning strike—a volley from distance that nestled under the crossbar, leaving no chance for the keeper. Lazio’s resolve crumbled, and within two minutes, Dumfries scored the fourth goal, heading home unmarked from a cross on the left.

Lazio’s absence from the game was as shocking as it was uncharacteristic. Under Baroni, the team had shown promise, and few could have predicted such a dismal performance. Expectations had been for a balanced, hard-fought encounter, but what transpired was Lazio’s worst display in years.

As the game progressed, it seemed likely Inter might ease off with the score already at 0-4. Instead, Inzaghi’s side continued to press mercilessly. Dimarco and Carlos Augusto combined for the fifth goal, and Marcus Thuram closed the match with a brilliant individual effort: controlling the ball in the box, outmaneuvering the centre back in front of him, and firing a shot past the goalkeeper into the far corner.

For Inzaghi, a former Lazio player and coach, the emphatic victory was undoubtedly satisfying. However, it left Lazio fans furious, not with their players, who they continued to support even at 0-6, but with Inzaghi. Many had hoped he would show restraint, perhaps making substitutions or pulling back to spare his former club further humiliation. Social media buzzed with such sentiments, though it’s worth noting that Inzaghi’s responsibilities now lie solely with Inter.

With this commanding victory, Inter climbed to third place in the standings with 34 points, just three behind first-placed Atalanta, who maintained their lead with a win. Inter also has a game in hand, as they must still complete their postponed match against Fiorentina, delayed due to Edoardo Bove's situation.

Monday night’s demolition of Lazio was a statement of intent. Inter firmly reestablished themselves as Scudetto contenders, and Inzaghi made it clear that his team is not backing down from the title race.

