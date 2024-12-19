Tribal Football
Ventola hails Inzaghi for Inter Milan's attacking attitude

Carlos Volcano
Ventola hails Inzaghi for Inter Milan's attacking attitude
Ventola hails Inzaghi for Inter Milan's attacking attitude
Former Inter Milan striker Nikola Ventola is convinced they're ready to get back into the title race.

Ventola admits he enjoys the attacking approach of Inter this season.

The former Italy international was reflecting on the victory at Lazio this week.

He said on Viva El Futbol: "Initially the match was balanced, but when everyone goes full steam ahead, as happened in the second goal with crosses from the fifth for the fifth with three midfielders in the area, Inter becomes devastating.

"I respect (Simone) Inzaghi and he deserves credit for the team's evident growth. I liked that Inter continued to play the game, looking for the goal."

