Udinese chief Nani warns Man Utd: Pafundi is our player

Udinese sports chief Gianluca Nani insists Simon Pafundi belongs to them.

The young striker is currently on-loan at Lausanne, which are owned by Manchester United minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe. And it's been suggested Pafundi could end up at Old Trafford.

However, Nani told TuttoUdinese: "He's coming back to us. He has a lot of talent and after this period of settling in with us we will evaluate what the best solution will be.

"He must play consistently and we could also evaluate the solution of a loan to allow him to play."

Asked to review 2025, Nani also said: "Wonderful, for everyone from the fans to Udinese. We come from a tormented and difficult season. We must keep it in mind and reach the goal of safety soon.

"Once we have achieved that, we can obviously look ahead and get some satisfaction. Let's try to get there as soon as possible."

