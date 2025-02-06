Gimenez happy making winning AC Milan debut

AC Milan striker Santiago Gimenez was left happy with a winning debut in their Coppa Italia quarterfinal win against Roma.

Gimenez laid on an assist for Joao Felix to score in the 3-1 triumph.

He said afterwards: "It was a very good match, the team played well. I really wanted to come on.

"Thank God I came on and I'm very happy. The goals will come, the important thing was to win. I'm very confident about what's to come because I think we have an equipazo.

"I identify myself as a soldier of Christ and I know that I'm here thanks to him. Great things will come."