Spalletti: Italy must allow AC Milan teen Camarda to develop

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti has no doubts about the potential of AC Milan striker Francesco Camarda.

However, Spalletti doubts he will be the coach to cap Camarda for Italy.

He said, "I don't know if I'll have time, I'm my age. Whoever comes after me will be lucky, there's a good group of those guys who have already won at an international level. It's better to keep a guy like that under wraps, we know he's very good and will be our future, but rushing things could put him in difficulty and embarrass him, but he has a very important future and he's a strong player".

"(Marco) Palestra has the same perspective, but Camarda when I went to see him has the whole of San Siro applauding him as soon as he gets up to warm up. I would have liked to create a bit of a cortex for him, these are characters that need to be formed, you don't know how they endure certain situations from an emotional point of view.

"He has quality to sell, I've heard beautiful things from those who train him every day, he's a good boy, but let's let him grow."