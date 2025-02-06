Roma coach Ranieri concedes AC Milan deserved Coppa win

AS Roma coach Claudio Ranieri admits AC Milan deserved their Coppa Italia win on Wednesday night.

Milan won the quarterfinal 3-1 on the night.

“First of all, we must congratulate Milan for their remarkable quality, especially the way their forwards are constantly moving around,” Ranieri told Sport Mediaset.

“That means we do not have regrets, we are simply aware that we lost to a great team. We tried everything, we pinned them back towards the end of the first half, we hit the crossbar and that was the moment when we should’ve equalised, but instead we conceded a goal very similar to the one we let in against Milan last time.

“It can happen when you are pushing so hard that something goes wrong at the back. We had told ourselves not to concede a counter-attack this time, but it’s easier said than done when facing that level of quality.

" I would love to always have a quick vertical pass, but it’s also not easy for these lads to have three coaches in a single season, each with their own ideas and the players trying to follow those ideas.

“It’s true that today we didn’t manage to pass it as well as usual, we didn’t find Dybala before he was man-marked and we made some mistakes, which helped Milan to put in a great performance.”