AC Milan chief Moncada details Gimenez, Felix arrivals; open to Chelsea agreement

AC Milan chief Geoffrey Moncada has welcomed their deals for Santiago Gimenez and Joao Felix.

Former Feyenoord striker Gimenez and Chelsea loanee Felix were signed by Milan on deadline day.

“It was a difficult negotiation process, we’d been tracking Gimenez since his time at Cruz Azul, we always kept in contact with him and knew there was a possibility of getting him in this window,” said Moncada.

“It is always tough talking to the Dutch clubs, we saw that with Tijjani Reijnders too. Gimenez worked really hard along with his agent to push for this transfer. He was a profile we knew and wanted. We needed a Number 9 and Santi fits that profile.”

Asked if Felix can be signed permanently, Moncada added: “It depends on us and on him, there is always a possibility. We have a very good rapport with Chelsea, so we’ll see in the summer.”