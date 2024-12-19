Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs open to Garnacho, Mainoo offers
Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham: What do I know about Pachuca?
Man Utd looking at Atalanta star to replace failing forward this January
Kia set for crunch Zirkzee talks with Man Utd chiefs

Atalanta coach Gasperini praises players' attitude for Coppa victory over Cesena

Carlos Volcano
Atalanta coach Gasperini praises players' attitude for Coppa victory over Sampdoria
Atalanta coach Gasperini praises players' attitude for Coppa victory over SampdoriaAction Plus
Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was pleased after their Coppa Italia rout of Cesena.

La Dea won 6-1, with Davide Zappacosta, Charles de Ketelaere (2), Lazar Samardzic (2) and Marco Brescianini struck the goals for the hosts.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gasperini later said: "It was a good match, played seriously from the start. We started focused, we succeeded, this made our match easier, it gave everyone the chance to play at a good pace.

"It was a game played seriously until the end. To reach Sofia's level (Goggia, present in the stands) we still have a lot to eat, she has an extraordinary determination especially for how she overcame certain injuries.

"We rely a lot on her tenacity: the moment is very positive, everyone is paying attention. There is the desire to play and run."

Gasperini is now looking forward on the clash with Empoli, adding: "We have a few days to think about it, we are facing a good team, they have had some good results but we are coming with great momentum and enthusiasm, all the games are difficult in Serie A. We are in a good moment. My players are having fun and are happy together."

Mentions
Coppa ItaliaSerie AAtalantaCesena
Related Articles
Roma coach Ranieri demands better after Coppa win against Sampdoria
Juventus attacker Nico happy with goal in Coppa win
Inter Milan president Marotta: We're now hunting down Atalanta