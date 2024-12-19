Atalanta coach Gasperini praises players' attitude for Coppa victory over Cesena

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was pleased after their Coppa Italia rout of Cesena.

La Dea won 6-1, with Davide Zappacosta, Charles de Ketelaere (2), Lazar Samardzic (2) and Marco Brescianini struck the goals for the hosts.

Gasperini later said: "It was a good match, played seriously from the start. We started focused, we succeeded, this made our match easier, it gave everyone the chance to play at a good pace.

"It was a game played seriously until the end. To reach Sofia's level (Goggia, present in the stands) we still have a lot to eat, she has an extraordinary determination especially for how she overcame certain injuries.

"We rely a lot on her tenacity: the moment is very positive, everyone is paying attention. There is the desire to play and run."

Gasperini is now looking forward on the clash with Empoli, adding: "We have a few days to think about it, we are facing a good team, they have had some good results but we are coming with great momentum and enthusiasm, all the games are difficult in Serie A. We are in a good moment. My players are having fun and are happy together."