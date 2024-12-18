Tribal Football
Inter Milan president Marotta: We're now hunting down Atalanta

Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta says Atalanta are worthy Serie A leaders.

However, Marotta insists the defending champions are now ready to hunt down La Dea.

Atalanta are a worldwide example of a winning and virtuous club model,” he said at the Gazzetta Sports Awards in Genoa on Tuesday.

“There are teams who have different characteristics, but Atalanta have gained a winning mentality now and that is no mean feat. I trust they will be able to handle the pressures that will come during the season.

“They are the hare and we are the hunters. I maintain they are among the prime candidates to win the Scudetto.”

