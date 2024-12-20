Zarandona: Rayo Vallecano centre-forward De Tomas a dressing room timebomb

Former Real Betis striker Benjamin Zarandona has taken aim at Rayo Vallecano centre-forward Raul de Tomas.

The 30-year-old striker played 90 minutes in the Copa del Rey match between Villamuriel and Rayo last October, but nothing has been heard from him since.

And Zarandona told Cadena SER: "He has a very big ego, the same thing happened to him at Espanyol.

"He has played very well... Look at what he did with the national team, he sacrificed the national team because he stopped playing just to go to Rayo Vallecano. He was determined to do that.

"He has changed clubs, he has also had problems in the Espanyol dressing room because of his ego. He is a very good player, but in the dressing room he is a timebomb. He is an unbearable player."