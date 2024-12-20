LaLiga four in contact with Juventus for Arthur

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Arthur Melo is set to leave Juventus in January.

The Brazil midfielder hasn't featured for Juve this term and is being encouraged by management to leave next month.

Sky Sport Italia's transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio reports that four Spanish clubs are chasing Arthur.

Valencia, Real Betis, Sevilla and Villarreal are keen on the midfielder. They all want to loan him in January.

The midfielder's contract with Juventus runs until the summer of 2026.

