Club America eyeing Rayo Vallecano attacker James

Carlos Volcano
LaLiga
Club America are offering James Rodriguez an escape route out of Rayo Vallecano.

The Colombia attacker has struggled for minutes at Rayo since his arrival earlier this season.

According to journalist Elías Quijada, one of the clubs that have already made contact are América from Mexico.

James has stated he will seek to leave next month unless his situation improves.

The 33-year-old attacking midfielder has barely accumulated 205 minutes of play so far this season.

LaLigaRodriguez JamesRayo VallecanoClub AmericaLiga MXFootball Transfers
