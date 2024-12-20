Tribal Football
Real Betis president Haro ready to welcome back Ceballos

Real Betis president Angel Haro insists Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos wants to make a return.

The Spain international has long been linked with a return to Betis and Haro insists they'll be ready once Ceballos makes a final decision.

He said, “Dani is a great player.

"In some way he has shown his interest in playing for Betis again one day, like other players who left at an early age and have the dream of retiring at Betis before hanging up their boots.”

Ceballos has a deal with Betis to 2027.

