Leganes coach Jimenez: We're serious about Copa; Haller will play

Leganes coach Borja Jimenez admits they're serious about the Copa del Rey this season.

Leganes are preparing to meet Estepona tomorrow night, with Jimenez laying out their ambitions.

Importance of the Copa:

We attach great importance to the Copa del Rey, it is a tournament that can bring you closer to winning a title and being in rounds that the club is already familiar with and played in a few years ago.

Haller will be a starter

We hope Haller has luck in front of goal and scores his first goal.

Our idea is that Haller will be a starter tomorrow and that he can accumulate the minutes that he needs and is not getting in LaLiga. We hope that he has luck in front of goal and scores his first goal. We are really looking forward to him doing so.

Respect for Estepona

Estepona has several ways of playing and they already did so in the Cup against Malaga. This week they lost in the last minutes but played a good game. We follow them. They are a team with good ball control, who try to create goal-scoring situations.

Problems on the left side

With Franquesa out, Naim is one of the options for left back along with Iker Bachiller. It is a good opportunity for those who are playing less and have less minutes.