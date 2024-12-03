Girona coach Michel: Facing Logrones in Copa as important as Liverpool

Girona coach Michel will demand total focus from his players against Copa del Rey opponents Logrones.

Michel insists they're treating the Copa as importantly as the LaLiga and Champions League.

The state of the squad:

“The team has trained normally. It is true that some players have not trained for the entire duration, but we are ready. More than rest, I need all the players to be ready. We have 10 very important days ahead for us to stay alive in three competitions. If we are able to do so, it will be a dream come true for us.”

Tsygankov and Asprilla:

“Tsygankov has an abductor injury and will be out for three weeks. Asprilla will not play due to ankle discomfort but I am counting on him for Saturday. Yangel Herrera will also be out and we will recover."

Pau López:

“We have three great goalkeepers and anyone can play. He is ready and is a possibility, of course.”

Logroñés:

“4-2-3-1, they changed their manager a few days ago and they have changed a bit. From the last game we saw with the new manager, it is a team that has had more possession than before, with a lot of players inside, full-backs up front and pressing higher up front. I expect their best version, but also ours. The objective is to get to three competitions alive, the further away the better.”

Challenges:

“We need a top mentality. So far we have not been doing very well when we have faced three competitions in one week.”

The Copa:

“We want to go through and we are only thinking about tomorrow and being alive in February in three competitions. I hope we are able to do it against Logroñés, Madrid and Liverpool.

“I don’t know, but I know it will be very difficult to get through and we need to be at our best. We want to be in the next round and play a good game.

“We have talked about this. They are three different competitions and the Copa is good for us, for me it is a final and the player knows it. There is no more motivation than that, because if we don’t win we are out, there can be no such thing. It is a very important week for us and it is not a different match against Logroñés or Madrid or Liverpool.”