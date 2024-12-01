Alaves coach García Plaza satisfied with Leganes draw

Alaves coach Luis García Plaza was satisfied with their 1-1 draw against Leganes on Saturday.

Carlos Vicente struck late to cancel out Alaves' lead via Oscar Rodriguez.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Garcia Plaza said: “They caught us three times on the counterattack and we weren’t paying attention. We had a lot of presence in attack, but we weren’t having those moments of lucidity to be able to win it.

"We started the match phenomenally with two clear chances. Offensively it was one of the games in which we had the most chances, but we were lacking in both areas, like all year. It’s a point to add and to grow.”

He also said: “I’m fine, I would like to be better, of course. I have 20 years of experience in the profession. I have the feeling that we will continue in the Primera Division, but it will be very hard, but don’t doubt that we will achieve it.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play