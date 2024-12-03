Real Betis coach Pellegrini on facing Sant Andreu in Copa: We must improve everywhere

Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini admits an early defeat in the Copa del Rey would be a disaster.

Betis meet Sant Andreu just days after a disappointing defeat to Real Sociedad.

Pellegrini said, “We are aware and we are calm. We are not going through a good moment of football, but the results are also coming back. We must not despair or think that the other side is wrong.

"Unfortunately there are some absences, but I think the squad will react and now we have a final to continue in this competition.

“I think the list of players called up will be the same as the last game. Fornals is ahead of the game, Cardoso needs a little more time. Isco is getting back into shape without pain, the time frame for his return is now up to the medical department. Bellerín and Marc Roca still have a long way to go before they return.”

On reasons for the slump, Pellegrini added: “The games are different, the game lost in Valencia has nothing to do with the game lost against Real. There are many reasons, the rivals are better than you. We have to improve in all aspects.”